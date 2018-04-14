Google Announces New AI Tools

Companies like Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and Sony are best known for their physical forms of technology: the iPhone, MacBook, Galaxy S-whatever, PlayStation, and the list goes on. When most people think of technology, they likely think of objects similar to those above; even though they’re all inherently intertwined with software that allows them to operate, and ultimately be so popular across the globe.

Organizations like Facebook, Twitter, and Google are most widely known for their non-physical forms of technology, such as legendary social media platforms that that roughly nine out of every ten United States citizens use, top-notch search engines that draw in more than one trillion queries each year, and the ability to spread news faster than ever before. Heck, they even work together to bounce advertisements back and forth between the trio, helping advertisers market their products and services better than ever before – talk about advanced!

Google might not be able to pump out quality smartphones that take the world by storm, but they sure do churn out tons of non-tangible, digital technology as a hallmark of their business practices.

Just yesterday, on April 13, 2018, a handful of Google representatives made clear that its research and development team formed a couple of brand-new, groundbreaking experiments featuring artificial intelligence that allows Internet users to have fun with a robot that speaks as naturally as virtually any other human would, as well as meaningful conversation – or, in fancy terms, semantics.

Seeing as Google’s bread-and-butter in the world of business is its search engine – a tool that uses complex algorithms and artificial intelligence that’s in no stage further than what could be compared to baby steps – such developments will contribute leaps and bounds to the success of its engine, as more people turn to simply speaking into their devices, rather than typing their requests in like an old-fashioned typewriter.

Word vectors is the particular field of artificial intelligence that Google’s recent developments belong to. In plain English – or at least as plain as highly-technical talk can get – such word vectors help computers like Google’s revolutionary, world-popular search engine understand phrases and chains of words that web users enter into its interface.

According to Ray Kurzwell, the director of engineering at Google Research, the company’s R&D branch, the recent development of word vectors form a way to “enable algorithms to learn about the relationships between words, based on examples of actual language usage.”