eBay Updates Mobile App to Speed Up Listings

eBay has updated its mobile app to reduce the time it takes sellers to create new listings. As reported by TechCrunch, the newly updated app allows sellers to quickly create listings by scanning the barcode or entering a description for the item that they want to sell.

According to eBay, the newly updated mobile app allows sellers to create listings “within seconds.” The general idea is to speed up the listing process by pre-populating fields with the relevant information. Rather than manually completing each field when listing an item, a seller can scan the item’s barcode using the app to automatically complete the fields. Being the world’s largest online auction site, eBay has access to massive databases of products and their barcodes, allowing it to easily identify products based solely on their barcode.

If an item doesn’t have a barcode, the seller can enter a description. The app will then attempt to identify the item, and if it finds a match, it will pre-populate listing fields. In addition to scanning the item’s barcode or entering a description, sellers must also specify the item’s condition, such as new or used. After performing these few, easy steps, the seller’s item will be listed for sale on eBay. While effecting at speeding up the listing process, though, eBay’s new app doesn’t offer all the functions and features as the website.

eBay’s market share has shrunk in response Amazon’s growth, but it’s still one of the world’s largest e-commerce sites. The online auction site operates in more than 30 countries, generating billions of dollars each year. Of course, eBay has a key selling point over its competitors: it caters to individuals looking to sell their personal items. Businesses can still sell items on the platform, but eBay makes it easy for individuals to sell as well — and the newly updated app is just one more way that eBay is reaching these users.

You can download the new eBay app for Android at Google Play or the App store for iOS.