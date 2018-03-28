Tenor Gobbled Up By Google

GIF, with a soft G, like how peanut butter JIF is pronounced, or GIF, with a hard G, kind of like how the organ gallbladder is pronounced – how do you pronounce GIF?

Either way, GIFs are incredibly popular today, even though the graphics interchange format was created way back in 1987, or a whopping 31 years ago. That’s kind of like 1,000 years in terms of human evolution, as technology years pass by quite fast.

Despite being so simple – essentially just a few low-quality pictures flashing back and forth, like a severely dumbed-down movie without audio with one-millionth the frames – GIFs are arguably more popular than pictures today. And this comes in an age where videos can readily be streamed without any substantial buffer time, even though shot in high definition, slow motion, or whatever the constraint may be.

GIFs are king!

Recognizing the widespread popularity of GIFs on social media and elsewhere across the world wide web, tech giant Google announced that it’s absorbing a GIF keyboard for mobile devices and Tenor, aGIF search engine, together in a transaction that grants Google control over Tenor’s creations.

Thus far, Tenor raised a respectable https://www.forbes.com/sites/kathleenchaykowski/2018/03/27/google-to-acquire-startup-tenor-as-mobile-gif-sharing-explodes/#27ede3217bbf $32 million in financing, when totaled up from its launch date through today, in which its seed round of financing took place back in 2014 – not nearly as far back as the GIF’s creation in 1987 by a company so small and long-gone that it’s practically unheard of.

Just a few weeks ago, in March 2018, Tenor raised $17 million of that $32 million total in its Series B financing round, of which Tenaya Capital, Cowboy Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and Redpoint Ventures were the central financiers, though others had provided money, as well.

As of now, it’s unclear how much the transaction will total in dollar value, as financial information were kept within both organizations and aren’t slated to be leaked. Google was so interested in the GIF company because it believed tons of advertising potential could find its way through graphics interchange format media files, of which it plans to charge a minimum of $500,000 for ad campaigns that involve nothing but GIFs, which will larggely be a first of its kind, at least in the world of modern financing.

Tenor nets roughly 300 million users monthly to its GIF search app, collectively generating 12 billion searches each month.