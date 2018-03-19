Lyft Tests New Subscription-Based Plan

Lyft has launched a new subscription-based plan for customers who regularly use the ride-hailing service. According to The Verge, the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company is testing a new monthly subscription service for select customers.

Lyft customers who frequently hail rides using Lyft may be eligible for the new subscription-based plan. Being that Lyft is still testing the new plan, however, details remain unknown at this time. The Verge found that some customers have been offered an all-access pass that’s good for up to 30 standard rides for $199 per month while other customers have been offered a similar all-access pass for $300 per month. Lyft has also reportedly offered customers a 60-ride pass for $399.

Lyft’s current pricing model charges customers based on mileage as well as their selected vehicle. The standard Lyft service, for instance, costs about 90 cents in most cities whereas the Premier service — included a luxury vehicle like a BMW 5 Series or Cadillac Escalade — costs $2.05 per mile. Based on these numbers, you may assume that it’s cheaper to simply using the company’s existing pricing model. While this is probably true for most customers, those use hail rides several times a week could certainly save money by switching to Lyft’s new subscription-based plan.

Founded June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer, Lyft is an on-demand ride-hailing service that allows users to find transportation services using the company’s mobile app. Once the customer has signed up for an account, he or she can request a pickup from a nearby Lyft driver. Lyft supports several methods of payment, including credit card, Apple Pay, Google Wallet and PayPal.

Of course, Lyft isn’t without competition in the ride-hailing market. According to rideshareapps.com, Uber is the market’s leading service provider with more than 8 million global users while Lyft is in a distant second with just over 631,000 global users. Lyft has been working aggressively to increase its share of the ride-hailing market, however. Just last year, Lyft expanded its service into 40 states.

It’s unclear when or even if Lyft will roll out its new subscription-based plan to all users. The company has only said that it’s testing the new plan. It has not said whether it will subscription pricing an alternative model from which customers can choose.