How Can You Keep Your Personal Information Safe? Ted Bauman Knows.

The swindlers were fearless, but they also had a great plan.

They were interested in a Venetian townhome on the Calle Larga Mazzini. The object they were searching for would be located on the third floor. They pretended to be workers who were going to paint the apartment below. Rather than paint, they placed several plastic explosives along the ceiling. Then, they prepared the ceiling in the boathouse that was underneath the building in the exact same way.

The second that someone flipped a switch, there was a huge explosion that compromised both floors so that the safe could fall into a watercraft that was waiting inside the boathouse. The waiting pilot was ready to start the engine and take off.

The people who owned the safe couldn’t do a thing about it. They had prepared for break-ins and other conventional perils, but they weren’t ready for this type of risk.

If there wasn’t anything inside the safe, the thieves would be empty-handed.

This scene comes from a movie called “The Italian Job,” and the burglars run away with the cache in the safe while enduring a bunch of the plot’s twists and turns.

There is another scenario that could have occurred. The safe could have contained contents that would remain useless to them after they opened it.

They could see the items and hold them, but they couldn’t do what they wanted to do with them. The owners of the safe had created a system that would cause the items to be worthless if the safe fell into the wrong hands.

In the movie, the safe contained gold, but something equally as important as gold can be protected so that thieves cannot use it. That “something” is your personal information.

Why Protect Your Personal Information?

Think about who wants that type of information. The FBI, the National Security Agency and other governmental bodies have been in the habit of violating our privacy rights. Fourth Amendment privacy rights do not follow us as we cross the U.S./Mexico border. ICE agents are free to copy every file on your computer or telephone, and this is the case everywhere in the world.

When private companies collect your personal data, these entities store it on servers that may be hacked. Websites are also watching your every move, and they are giving your personal information to blackmailers, family members you haven’t spoken to in years, their competition and lawyers for a fee. ATMs aren’t even safe anymore because the magnetic strip can be used to steal your information.

The fact is that you have to secure your information. Your personal information is equally as valuable as your physical assets; it may even be more important. That’s why I created this list of free tools that will keep your money safe and your information private in the digital age.

Before we discuss the seven tools, I must first introduce you to two concepts that will ensure that you completely understand the seven tools. The first one is file encryption.

File Encryption

In order to secure your information, it must be turned into digital characters. To do this, I scan important documents and create Adobe Acrobat files or PDF files. Then, I can store them on my home computer.

The second step is to back up these files to a hard drive that is located in a safe that is waterproof and fireproof. This safe has a network connection that was built in to the side of the machine.

The safe is tiny enough to be left unnoticed by a thief, but in the event that a thief finds it, I wouldn’t lose my documents because they would have been stored within the “cloud” that backs up my information automatically on servers that are secure in Switzerland.

Lastly, all of the information in the cloud and on my computer has been encrypted, so if anyone managed to find a way in, they would not be able to read my personal information.

How to Create a Strong Password

The best option is not to create a password. A better plan is to create a “passphrase.” An example of a passphrase is “waltzed assemble maverick tonsil subsumes gunner submarine.” If a supercomputer were to try to guess the passphrase, it would take 165,874,258,366,850,931,470,183,446,872,064 guesses. Even though a supercomputer could perform 1 trillion guesses in one second, it would still require 27 million years before the computer could guess the correct passphrase. That’s the reason that people create passphrases rather than passwords.

The Seven Tools

The seven tools are the following:

Windows Encryption Mac Encryption Apple Pay Google Wallet PayPal Other Apps i-Account

Other Apps

An example of “another app” is the payment app. These payment apps eliminate the need to use your ATM card that can be compromised by things such as “card skimmers.” A card skimmer is the object that thieves place over the machine’s card slot, and it enables them to obtain a copy of the information that is stored on your card’s strip. When you use a payment app instead, you can hold your cell phone up to a screen and show the screen your app. Then, you will be prompted to enter in the amount of money you would like, and it will appear without the need to place your card into a machine.

Ted Bauman’s Recommendations

Ted Bauman declared that bitcoin was dead, but he isn’t saying that all cryptocurrencies are a lost cause. He does strongly suggest that people rid their portfolios of bitcoin and look into purchasing the crypto-token known as “ether.” Ether tokens cannot be classified as a currency because its designers have said that it is “a fuel for operating the distributed application platform for Ethereum. It is a form of payment by the clients of the platform to the machines executing the requested operations.” Ether has a great future ahead of itself, and Ted Bauman wants his readers to be in on it.

Ted Bauman was born in Washington, D.C., but he moved to South Africa to attend the University of Cape Town. There, he earned two postgraduate degrees in History and Economics. He spent the next 25 years in positions of great responsibility with non-profit organizations and worked as a fund manager for the low-cost housing projects that these entities ran. He also founded Slum Dwellers International and had the opportunity to help 14 million poor people in 35 countries.

