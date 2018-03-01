Google Launches Machine Learning Algorithm

Learning the otherwise complicated and technical intricacies of machine learning just got a little easier thanks to a new course launched by Google. First announced at the company’s annual I/O developer conference in 2017, the aptly named Learn with Google AI course provides educational resources and tools related to machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

Some of the educational resources offered at Learn with Google AI were previously available through a separate learning course offered by the search engine giant. However, this is the first time that the resources have been released to the public. The Machine Learning Crash Course (MLCC), for instance, was previously restricted to Google’s own employees, but now anyone can participate in it. The MLCC includes interactive tools, how-to videos, exercises, visualizations and more.

Although Learn with Google AI is still relatively new, it’s already attracted a large number of users. On its website, Google says more than 18,000 people have enrolled in MLCC, using the principles learned here to develop new camera apps, virtual reality environments, streaming video platforms and more.

According to The Verge, Google wants to turn Learn with Google AI into a central hub where users can learn about and apply machine learning concepts. Upon visiting the Learn with Google AI website, users can search for specific types of content like video, documents, tutorials, courses, sample code and interactive. Furthermore, it allows users to filter their results based on their respective stage of machine learning development.

Machine learning has become a hot topic in recent years. First coined by computer gaming and AI pioneer Arthur Lee Samuel in the late 1950s, machine learning refers to the process of developing and coding computers with the ability to learn. Most computer systems function on cause and effect, meaning they respond in a static manner to specific events or data. Machine learning goes beyond this conventional format by allowing computers to essentially think for themselves and change the way in which they function, all without human intervention.

Of course, Google is one of the world’s leading companies in the field of AI and machine learning. While most known for its search engine, Google has a separate division specifically for AI: Google.ai. The Mountain View company’s latest launch of Learn with Google AI reinforces the belief that Google is an industry leader of AI and machine learning.