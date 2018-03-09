Google Announces Plans to Promote Fast-Loading Websites in Search Results

Google has announced new plans to speed up the internet for mobile users. According to CNET, the search engine giant is working on a new framework that webmasters can use to create fast-loading websites for smartphone and tablet users.

Google already has a similar framework in place. Known as Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), it’s an open-source publishing technology used to improve the speed and performance of web pages for mobile users. AMP websites began showing in Google’s search results in February 2016, and after just one year, they accounted for roughly 7 percent of all online traffic from the top online publishers in the United States.

According to Google, webmasters can reduce their sites’ loading time from 19 seconds to just five seconds using the AMP framework. This is importance because most users won’t wait longer than six seconds for a site to load.

In addition to their blazing-fast load times, however, AMP websites also benefit from increased exposure in Google’s search results. AMP sites are displayed as a carousel within the search results for mobile users, and users can scroll through these listings by swiping to the right or left.

If AMP is such as an effective framework for building fast-loading, mobile-friendly websites, then why is Google is creating a new framework? Well, AMP is powered by Google’s internal technology. Therefore, the web addresses for AMP sites have a Google.com address, which often confuses users and dilutes publishers’ brand visibility. The new framework that Google is developing seeks to eliminate this problem by allowing publishers to keep their own address.

Basically, Google wants to create a faster searching and browsing experience for mobile users. Currently, publishers must use Google’s AMP framework if they want to create fast-loading websites that appear in the carousel slider. With this new framework in development, however, publishers reap these same benefits without relying on the Google-powered technology of AMP.

Of course, Google has emphasized the importance of maintaining fast-loading websites in the past. In 2010, the Mountain View company announced on its blog that it was using speed as a ranking signal, meaning fast-loading websites would receive ranking priority over their slow-loading counterparts. Google’s new framework in development reinforces the company’s desire to create a better user experience.