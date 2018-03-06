Apple to Launch Budget-Friendly MacBook Air

With a starting retail price of $999, the MacBook Air isn’t cheap. There are literally hundreds of lower-priced Windows and Android laptops on the market, many of which cost a fraction of this price. While Apple has traditionally priced its products higher than its competitors, the Cupertino-based company appears to be changing direction.

According to CNBC, Apple is preparing to launch a new, cheaper MacBook Air. While Apple has yet to announce the budget-friendly MacBook Air, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the new laptop will be released later this year. In a note regarding the new laptop, Kuo cites a Digitimes report claiming that Apple was already developing the inexpensive MacBook Air.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) offers the perfect opportunity for Apple to unveil a new MacBook Air. Held annually in California around June or July, Apple traditionally uses this event to showcase its new products. Attendees can listen to keynote speeches, perform hands-on activities with Apple developers and check out the company’s latest innovations. Since 2008, the WWDC has sold out its tickets every year, attesting to the popularity of this event. Market analysts believe that Apple will likely use this year’s WWDC to unveil a cheaper MacBook Air.

Originally released January 29, 2008, the MacBook Air is a line of Apple laptops that run the company’s signature macOS operating system. They feature a full-size keyboard with a metal case that’s both thin and lightweight. Additionally, all MacBook Air laptops since 2011 have featured solid-stage drives (SSDs) instead of traditional hard disk drives (HDDs). SSDs store data digitally instead of mechanically, resulting in significantly faster read and write times.

So, how much will the new MacBook Air cost? Unfortunately, no details have been released regarding its price. Being that the cheapest MacBook Air currently sells for $999, however, it’s safe to assume that it will cost at least $200 or $300 less.

Of course, there are other budget-friendly laptops from which consumers can choose. Windows laptops, for instance, often start at prices around $200. Apple’s macOS operating system is a key selling point of the MacBook Air, though. Many users prefer the simplicity of Apple’s operating system over Windows. And with Apple preparing to launch a new, cheaper MacBook Air, it could attract many budget-conscious consumers who would otherwise choose a cheap Windows laptop.