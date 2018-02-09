USHealth Advisors, the HOPE Initiative and The Importance of Storytelling for Business

Every day that you are alive and healthy is a miracle. Your inspiration can come from seeing a miracle. However, your point of change will come once you start to realize that there are little miracles happening in your life during every second of it. Here is an inspiring story of USHealth Advisors agent Randy Hildebrandt and a little about his biggest inspiration, Nolan Ryan

The Baseball Player Nolan Ryan

Nolan is perhaps the most successful baseball pitcher in his time. This man made history whenever he played. His successful career in Major League Baseball ended in 1993 after 13 years. He made 5,714 strikeouts, an achievement that made him the best pitcher ever known. His 13-year old career included playing for two Texas teams, the Rangers as well as the Astros.

Randy Hildebrandt

Hildebrandt was born and raised in Texas. As a young man, he looked up to the pitcher Nolan Ryan. He had great desire and passion for baseball, which is why he wanted to be as successful as his idol, Ryan. While in high school at Anderson Shiro, he was one of the best players. However, an unfortunate shoulder injury when he was a senior in high school changed things for him.

Although his surgery went well and he got to play baseball in Blinn College, he was not very successful. Ryan says that a successful player is the talk of everyone, but when an injury hits, the player is considered a liability. His injury made it hard for him to pitch as well as he used to.

When his baseball dreams were cut short, Randy decided that he was going to put his efforts into something else and be successful in it. He went on to major in business and economics at A&M. He did not do well at all in school. He only chose to study economics and business because they led to a highly-paying career.

In order to make ends meet in school, he worked as a bartender and waiter. He also managed to save $2,000 as a result. After graduating, Randy was still unsure of what he wanted in life. Though convincing him was not easy, Randy later joined Connie to sell insurance for her in Round Rock.

Mentor

While still there, randy looked for a mentor who decided to dedicate the next 12 months giving him advice and showing him how to be successful. His mentor told him that by the time 1 year was over, Randy would be the most highly paid person among the students he graduated with.

USHEALTH Advisors

Randy’s friend Kevin and Lucy, his wife, helped in changing his life. In 2012, they convinced him to apply for a job at USHEALTH, which he did. He was also able to have a conversation with the CEO of USHEALTH, Troy McQuagge, which greatly inspired him. Randy says that Troy is the kindest, most caring and passionate person he has ever met. Troy has taught him how to be a successful leader and producer at USHEALTH by always doing the right thing and caring for all his clients.

Randy and HOPE (Helping Other People Everyday)

With HOPE, USHEALTH Advisors (USHA) is able to transform the lives of many people on a daily basis. Troy McQuagge is the brain behind HOPE. This initiative started in 2010. The first project for HOPE included building houses for people who lost their homes to Hurricane Katrina. In 2011, HOPE donated thousands of dollars to buy clothes, shoes and baby formula for the Crisis Nursery, which is a not-for-profit shelter for kids in Phoenix.

In 2012, USHEALTH Advisors fulfilled it HOPE mission by giving a check worth over $25,000 to a non-profit organization for helping families of kids with cancer called HOPEKids Arizona. In 2013, they donated $45,000 to a subsidiary of HOPKids located in North Texas.

The Personal Life of Randy

Randy is married to one wife, Ashley. Ashley has one child, a son called Rylan, from a previous relationship. He is so grateful for his family and especially his wife who he says is God-fearing, caring and loving. She is a devoted wife and mother. Ashley recently gave birth to a son named Kingston. The couple is happy to face the challenge of parenthood together. They value family very much given that both come from large families.

Thanks to USHealth Advisors industry high salaries, Randy and co are doing great today.

