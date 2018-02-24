Sling TV Named Largest Streaming TV Service

Fed up with high prices and sneaky contracts, millions of Americans are canceling their cable and satellite TV service in exchange for streaming TV. As the name suggests, streaming TV streams content over the internet, eliminating the need for a satellite dish or coaxial cable line. To put the popularity of this trending service into perspective, a new report has found that Sling TV, a streaming TV service provider owned by Dish Network, has 2.21 million subscribers.

As explained by TechCrunch, previous estimates had suggested that some 2 million consumers were subscribed to Sling TV. It wasn’t until February 2018, however, when Dish Network released the official numbers, indicating that its streaming TV service was leading the pack.

With 2.21 million subscribers, Sling TV is larger than other streaming TV services, including DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue, which have about 1.2 million and 670,000 subscribers respectively. Not surprisingly, Sling TV also trumps newcomers to the streaming TV market like Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

First unveiled January 5, 2015 at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Sling TV offers an economical way for consumers to watch live TV. According to Fortune, the average TV cable bill in the United States is $103.10. Sling TV’s lowest-tier plan, Sling Orange, is available for just $20 per month with no contract, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious viewers. Subscribers of Sling Orange can access 30 live channels, including the popular sports network ESPN.

The company also offers Sling Blue, which costs $25 per month. With Sling Blue, subscribers can access 45 live channels, some of which include Comedy Central, Fox, NBC, USA, SyFy and more.

Of course, streaming TV services like Sling TV come with some caveats. First, Sling Orange is a single-stream service, meaning you can’t watch it from two devices simultaneously. If a family member is already watching it in his or her bedroom, you can’t watch it in your living room or elsewhere from the same account. With that said, Sling Blue supports multiple streams. Therefore, many subscribers choose the combo package consisting of both Sling Orange and Sing Blue.

There’s also the issue of data caps with streaming TV services. Whether it’s Sling TV, PlayStation View or DirecTV Now, all streaming TV services consume a significant amount of data. If your internet service has a data cap (e.g. 1TB per month), you may find yourself exceeding this amount.