Googles Integrates Job Listings Into Search Results

Statistics show that 54 percent of U.S. adults have searched for a job online and 51 percent have applied to a job over the internet in the past year, according to a Pew Research Center survey. With countless job-listing websites, however, many users struggle to weed through the results. To make the process a little easier, Google has updated its indexing and ranking algorithm to automatically include relevant job listings in its search results for job-related searches.

As explained by Independent, Google’s updated algorithm uses machine learning technology to pull job listings from websites like Monster, Glassdoor and LinkedIn.

To use this feature, search for “jobs” on Google. Below the top-ranked AdWords ad, the Mountain View company will display three of the top jobs in your area as well as a link to “100+ more jobs.” There’s also a slider at the top of these listings, revealing links to specific types of jobs. Alternatively, you can search for a specific type of job on Google. Searching for “cybersecurity jobs,” for instance, reveals employment listings in the cybersecurity industry.

You’ll also see information about the job within the respective listing. Some of this information includes whether the opening is for part time or full time, salary, recruitment website on which the listing was originally published, location and more. Clicking the listing brings up a new page with more detailed information about the job opening as well as links to apply. If the job was listed on multiple recruitment websites, this page will reveal a link to all the sites on which it was published.

Keep in mind that these listings are local and typically restricted to certain regions. When performing a job-related search, Google will check your Internet Protocol (IP) address to determine your location. If you live in Atlanta, Google will display job openings in the Atlanta area. Because of this, it’s recommended that you use your actual IP address to perform these job searches. Using a virtual private network (VPN) or other masking tool will hide your IP address, thus preventing Google from displaying the most relevant job listings.

Millions of people already use the internet to find employment opportunities. Rather than driving aimless around town while going from business to business, job seekers can streamline the process by looking online. And with Google’s recently updated algorithm, finding employment opportunities over the internet is now easier than ever.