Google Launches Ad-Blocker for Chrome

Google has launched a new ad-blocker for its Chrome web browser. As revealed by The Guardian, the latest version of Chrome for desktop computers and Android devices now has a default ad-blocker.

While the exact number remains unknown, many websites generate revenue by displaying ads. They either sell ad space directly to another company, or they participate in a third-party ad program. Some companies and programs pay participating websites for each click or 1,000 impressions their ad receives. Others pay a flat amount, regardless of clicks or impressions.

While websites reap the benefits of increased revenue from online ads, visitors suffer from a cluttered, poor user experience. Blocking ads is now a little easier, though, thanks to Chrome’s new ad-blocker.

The marketing experts at HubSpot conducted a survey to determine which type of online ads users dislike the most. According to the survey, 73 percent of online users say online pop-ups are the worst type of online ads while 70 percent say mobile ads are the worst. Additionally, 48 percent of respondents strongly agree that online ads are more intrusive today than two to three years ago.

Google first announced plans to discourage full-page ads as well as auto-playing video ads last year, but it didn’t launch Chrome’s ad-blocker until February 15, 2018. With that said, Google is giving websites 30 days to remove intrusive ads before Chrome will begin to block them.

So, how will Chrome’s new default ad-blocker determine which ads are intrusive and should be blocked? To distinguish between good and bad ads, Chrome will reference research conducted by the Coalition for Better Ads (CBA). Any ads deemed highly disruptive will be automatically blocked, including pop-ups, ads with a countdown, auto-play video ads with sound, sticky ads and more.

Several high-traffic websites have already heeded Google’s warning by removing or changing their intrusive ads, including the Chicago Tribune and LA Times. According to The Guardian, 42 percent of websites warned by Google have already made the necessary changes to prevent Chrome from blocking their ads.

Of course, ad-blockers have been around for quite some time. Users can choose from one of many ad-blockers for their respective web browser. However, this is the first native ad-blocker integrated into the Chrome web browser. And being that Chrome accounts for 58.4 percent of the browser market, it’s sure to make an impact on the way in which we use the internet.