Google Announces Plans for Auto-Updating Stories in Mobile Results

From displaying personalized results based on internet protocol (IP) address to emphasizing the use of speed as a ranking factor, Google is constantly changing the way in which it indexes web pages. One of the latest changes to Google, however, involves mobile content that’s automatically updated in real time.

As explained by Engadget, this update integrates content similar to Snapchat and Instagram Stories into Google’s mobile search results. Known as AMP Stories, it uses the same technology powering Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) to achieve lighting-fast load times on smartphones and tablets. The key difference is that AMP Stories, like Snapchat and Instagram Stories, are only available for a limited time. The content changes regularly to provide users with a more dynamic experience.

AMP Stories is currently in preview mode, meaning it’s only available to select content publishers, some of which include CNN, Mashable, Vox Media and The Washington Post. When a user searches for a particular topic from a participating publisher, he or she may see a carousel with relevant web pages from the respective publisher. Swiping this carousel essentially scrolls through the publisher’s pages, creating a seamless browsing experience for the user.

Google first announced its AMP Project in October 2015. Since then, the open-source framework has become a core element of Google’s mobile search results. As of May 2017, statistics show that more than 900,000 websites publish AMP-friendly pages, and AMP content accounts for roughly 7 percent of all U.S.-based web traffic.

AMP Stories follows in the footsteps of Google’s AMP Project. It’s built using the same framework, but Stories focuses on auto-updating content that’s only available for a short period of time.

It’s important to note that AMP Stories is only available for mobile searches. Google displays different results when a search is performed on a smartphone or tablet instead of a desktop or laptop computer.