DIY website “House One” Launches

Eric Thorkilsen, CEO of This Old House Ventures, an independent media organization, announced that it has spun out its first digital-only property, House One. The startup had launched its social media channels a few months ago, and now the website has gone live on February 8.

The goal is to reach a younger millennial audience of both first-time homeowners and renters who need advice and encouragement to care for and personalize their living quarters with their varying skill sets. The website also wants to appeal to more serious DIY craftspeople who, on a DIY Directory, can share their favorite projects. Other features include Project and Tool Tutorials for those that who are less experienced and need to find out how to use tools and learn basic skills, Home Fixes and Upgrades, Design Files, and more.

Time Inc. had sold This Old House, soon to be 40 years old and known for its home improvement television show, less than two years ago to TZP Growth Partners and Thorkilsen. Thorkilsen had led reinventions for This Old House such as Time in 1995 launching the print magazine and in 2001 when the show was acquired from the public TV station WGBH.

Jennifer Largesse, who was a producer and writer for the magazine before she joined About.com and later launched Build Basic, her own woodworking site, has also joined House One as the editor and creator after many collaborations with Thorkilsen. Her father taught woodworking classes, and she had a life-long apprenticeship and love for woodworking and writing about it in her “dream job” at the This Old House magazine.

Jennifer says that although there are numerous instructional home improvement shows online, this one will be distinguished by the depth of its inspiration and sharing of easy DIY Projects, furniture builds, tool knowhow, and much more helpful information.