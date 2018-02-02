Apple Reports Earnings

Apple is one of the largest technology companies in the world. Over the past few years, the company has produced a ton of products that customers love. One of the best things about Apple is that the company consistently performs at a high level. The leaders of Apple recently reported the company’s quarterly earnings.

The earnings reported showed several things that are concerning for the company. Not only were sales less than expected, but the company also offered weak guidance for the future. This is something that many investors will be interested in following. Apple is a massive company that impacts various industries. If the company is not growing rapidly, it will impact the business of numerous companies.

Cash Flow

One positive aspect of the earnings report was Apple’s cash flow. Apple is a company that consistently produces a high level of cash flow each quarter. The company has minimal debt, and almost all of the profits go straight to the cash balance. Apple now has more cash than any other company in the world.

Some people have speculated that Apple is saving the cash to purchase another company. It will be interesting to see if this comes true in the coming months.

Future Earnings

When Apple reported earnings, the company offered guidance for the coming quarters. With the economy continuing to improve, more people will have access to additional cash to purchase products. In addition, the recent corporate tax cuts will benefit Apple in several ways. Apple has announced that the company is going to invest billions of dollars into the growth of the company. There are a lot of people who are excited about the future growth of the business.

Apple is a company with an extensive portfolio of products. The company also has a loyal customer base. The future is bright for Apple with all of the different products that customers can purchase.