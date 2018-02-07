Apple iPhone X Production Slowed due to Lowering Sales, NewsWatch TV Reviews

According to NewsWatch TV, Apple has allegedly slashed its production of the iPhone X by about half because of less than impressive sales during the holiday gift buying season. According to unnamed sources, Apple has scaled back on the 40 million units of the iPhone X it had intended to crank out in the first quarter of this year. The report claims that production number has been cut in half to 20 million phones.

Additional reports claim Apple plans to ax the iPhone X completely after the release of their next phone in 2018. Although the iPhone X has sold millions of units, it still has underperformed compared to what the expectations were for it.

More About the iPhone X

When news first broke that Apple would be offering the iPhone X, people were both intrigued and unsure of whether the steep price tag would be worth it. Although the iPhone X offered more cutting-edge technology than other Apple phones, at $1,000, it also came with a much heftier price tag than Apple’s other phones.

That kind of cost makes the X phone unaffordable for many people, and is especially intimidating for people who seem to break or lose their phones a lot. A phone that costs more than a month’s mortgage is a hard pill to swallow for some people.

The iPhone X uses Face ID instead of Touch ID – and it even works in dark rooms. This feature uses a camera that scans a person’s face and unlocks the phone when it recognizes the user. This technology adds another layer of security to devices, which can help protect payment information and other critical and private items users keep on their phones.

On top of that, the iPhone X offers a bigger display screen but a smaller overall phone, which was accomplished by getting rid of the home button. Without that button, the display screen goes from the top to the bottom of the face of the phone. And because the phone is smaller, it’s easier to hold in your hand, especially for women with smaller hands.

The Reviews of the iPhone X

Most reviews of the iPhone X have been favorable for the performance it offers. NewsWatch TV’s Nick Gambino offered his own review of the phone. Like many other reviewers, Gambino, a script writer and tech beat contributor for NewsWatch, noted the high price tag of the phone and how that kept the phone out of reach financially for many potential customers.

Gambino was pleased with the design of the phone as well as its performance, noting how fast it is and giving a thumbs-up to the screen.

Other reviewers shared those sentiments about the speed of the phone and it has also been praised for its great camera feature. The camera is particularly great, compared to some of the competition, in low-light situations.

Reviewers also have really liked the sharp-looking screen on this phone.

