Amazon to Refund Prime Phone Users Who Paid for Ad Removal

Amazon says it will refund Prime Exclusive phone users who paid the optional fee to remove ads on the lock screen.

In the past, the online retailer allowed Prime Exclusive phone users to pay a one-time fee of $45 to remove ads from their device’s lock screen. Most phones don’t display ads on the lock screen. Prime Exclusive phones, however, are sold at cheaper prices because they are sponsored by other companies through advertisements. Companies pay Amazon to display their ads on the lock screens of Prime Exclusive devices. So, the customer gets a great deal on a phone, and the company gets increased exposure.

According to Android Police, though, Amazon has eliminated all lock screen ads from its Prime Exclusive phones, regardless of whether the user paid the $45 fee. Not surprisingly, this upset many users who paid the optional fee. As a result, Amazon plans to refund these customers.

Earlier this month, Amazon sent an email to Exclusive Prime phone users, indicating that it would refund customers who paid to remove ads from their device. This refund won’t come in the form of cash, however. Amazon says customers will receive a $45 account credit, which can be used like a gift card.

Prime Exclusive phones, as the name suggests, are only sold and offered to Amazon Prime customers. This includes the LG G6, LG G6+, LG Q6, LG XCharge, Moto X4, Moto G5, Moto E4 and Nokia 6.

Amazon originally launched the lock screen ad program in 2016, during which Prime Exclusive phone users could pay to remove the ads. Although it offered cost-savings benefits to users, the program was largely criticized as being invasive and unnecessary. It’s been a long time in the making, but Amazon has since removed all lock screen ads from its devices. And if you happened to pay the ad removal fee, you can expect to receive a $45 credit in your Amazon account.