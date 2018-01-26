First Phone with In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Becomes Available

The Vivo X20 Plus UD isn’t your typical high-end smartphone. It comes with a fingerprint scanner built right into the screen, and it is now available in China.

Originally shown at CES 2018 without a launch date or even a name, the Vivo X20 Plus UD is based on a previously released phone called the X20 Plus. The difference between the two devices is that while the X20 Plus has a rear fingerprint scanner, users of the X20 Plus UD can unlock the device by simply putting their finger on the screen.

The new technology, though, has at least one drawback. Users cannot place thick screen protectors over the device. However, the device does come with its own screen protector.

Apart from the in-screen fingerprint scanner, the specifications of the X20 Plus UD are the same as the X20 Plus. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and 4 GB of RAM, as well as a 6.43″ Super AMOLED display with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 2,160 by 1,080. It also has a front and rear 12 megapixel camera, and a 3,905mAh embedded battery.

X20 Plus UD is selling for about 3,600 Chinese yuan, which is a little less than $600. At the moment, though, it is only available in China, and there is currently no word as to when it might be available in markets outside China, or what the pricing will be in these markets.

However, consumers outside China who are interested in the device’s fingerprint technology shouldn’t have to wait too long for similar phones. Many expect to see such devices announced in March at the Mobile World Congress 2018. Many also believe that, because of Vivo’s close relationship with OnePlus and Oppo, that these manufacturers will soon release devices that have the same or similar fingerprint technology.