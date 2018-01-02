2018 Looks Great for Digital TCG.

The advent of mobile gaming as a real source of quality entertainment has helped to push our obsession with card collection and booster packs into the digital format. TCGs have always been a part of the gaming landscape. In fact, Nintendo was invented in 1898 as a trading card game company. Now, in 2018 we are getting to reap the benefits of their hard work, along with many others, thanks to a slew of high-quality digital trading card games. Let’s take a brief moment to look at a few titles that seem destined to shake up the TCG landscape with high-quality content, competition, and cardplay.

While we are on the topic of Nintendo, we can’t start this lift with any other title than Pokemon TCG Online. The Pokemon TCG has been a part of our life for over a decade now, and it is easy to see why the digital release will continue that trend. The Pokemon Company continues to put out high-quality, big-budget games and their mobile TCG is no different. While there are some barriers to entry, namely in ability to acquire competitive decks, the game is simple enough to keep most gamers coming back for seasonal play.

TCG’s wouldn’t be what they are today without the work of Hearthstone. Developed by Blizzard, Hearthstone is one of the most important mobile TCGs in the world. In fact, Hearthstone pretty much made the concept viable by proving that people are willing to put money on the table for an ostensibly simple TCG that has great gameplay elements. Hearthstone recently got a new expansion, the Kobolds, and Catacombs, and fans have been thrilled with what they’ve seen so far. The game is simple enough for new players and deep enough for real competition.

We get another Triple-A title to close out our list with YuGiOh! Duel Links. Based on the hit anime and traditional trading card game, Duel Links operates as a high-quality port of the classic title. While there are differences between the traditional game and the digital adaptation, they are small enough that most players should have no trouble making the transition. With a deep card-set and a rabid base of fans, Duel Links is an underdog to dominate the TCG charts throughout 2018. However, whoever ends up dominating — we all win. TCGs are here to stay and we couldn’t be happier about it.